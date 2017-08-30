Finding Sanity at the library

These new books are at St. Catharines Public Library.

Fiction

Exposed, by Lisa Scottoline

Law firm partners Mary DiNunzio and Bennie Rosato find themselves on opposite sides of the courtroom, as Mary is determined to help an old friend who was wrongfully fired, while Bennie has been hired to represent the parent company. What ensues is an epic battle of wills and legal strategy as friend turns on friend.

Murder Take Three, by Eric Brown

In 1956, private investigator Donald Langham’s first client is American movie star Suzie Reynard, currently filming at a British country manor and desperate to protect her lover from threats. Langham finds the set full of clashing egos and petty jealousies, but matters come to a head when a body is found in the director’s trailer. It appears to be an open-and-shut case, but Langham finds himself delving into a case from 20 years prior to uncover the real truth.

A Promise to Kill, by Erik Storey

Clyde Barr, a drifter with lethal skills, is heading for the mountains but when he runs into a sick and elderly man from the nearby reservation, his dreams of solitude quickly vanish. With a group of bikers terrorizing the half-abandoned village and almost no law enforcement around, Clyde must find a way to protect his new friends and make it out with his own skin intact.

Stasi Child, by David Young

In 1975, Karin Muller is called to investigate when a teenage girl’s body is found at the foot of the Berlin Wall. But this is like nothing she’s ever seen before as it appears the girl was trying to escape from the west. As a member of the People’s Police, Muller’s power only stretches so far and when it becomes apparent that the crime scene was staged the lead she follows takes her dangerously close to home.

Stranger in the House, by Shari Lapena

Tom Krupp returns to his home in the suburbs to discover his wife Karen, in the middle of dinner prep, has vanished. Police discover Karen has been in a car accident after speeding through the streets of the seedier side of town. With no memory of what drove her to abandon her home in a rush, and stories and facts not lining up, Tom begins to wonder if he truly knows his wife as well as he thought.

Non-fiction

Zapped: From Infrared to X-rays, the Curious History of Invisible Light, by Bob Berman

From ray guns to microwaves, author Berman takes us on a unique journey through invisible light.

Living with the Living Dead: The Wisdom of the Zombie Apocalypse, by Greg Garrett

From the Black Death to 9/11, threats to humanity’s existence have given rise to zombie narratives. This book explores those narratives and shows that in the midst of death and destruction they bring hope.

Finding Sanity: John Cade, Lithium and the Taming of Bipolar Disorder, by Greg De Moore and Ann Westmore

An intriguing look at the first effective medication for a mental illness and the man who discovered it.

Junk Raft: An Ocean Voyage and a Rising Tide of Activism to Fight Plastic Pollution, by Marcus Eriksen

Eriksen’s journey examined not only the threat of larger plastics, but also the equally serious threat that microplastics pose to the environment and our health.

God’s Wolf: The Life of the Most Notorious of All Crusaders, Scourge of Saladin, by Jeffrey Lee

Bloodthirsty maniac or strong military leader? Lee sheds new light on a man who has long been considered a minor player in the Crusades, Reynald de Chatillon.