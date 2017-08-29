Ultimate Rodeo returning to Welland fairgrounds

It’s been three years since the Ultimate Rodeo Tour has been in Welland, but it’s coming back to the Niagara Regional Exhibition fairgrounds with the hopes of being better than ever.

Bull and bronc riding, barrel racing and pole bending are just some of things that more than 200 participants from across Ontario, Quebec and the United States will be doing during Friday’s show.

“After a three-year hiatus, the 20-year tradition of the Ultimate Rodeo Tour has returned to Welland,” said Matt McGinty, event co-ordinator for the tour.

He said the show will be packed with new events, new competitors and family entertainment.

He said the cross-province show used to come to Welland every year for about 20 years, until 2014 when the show took its three-year break. He said the organization took the time to restructure itself, revamp the show and hopefully broaden its appeal.

He said it used to be mainly people who are interested in rodeo and country-themed events who would come out. But with the addition of a junior category for eight- to 15-year-old competitors, he said an already large audience expanded over the years. He’s expects more than 1,000 people to turn out Friday.

There will be barbecued food and pony rides, and souvenirs and other vendor items.

The show supports Diabetes Canada.

Tickets are $30 a person — although McGinty said if people buy in advance online, they have the opportunity to get discounted bundles. Tickets will be available at the gates the day of the event.

The two-hour show begins at 6:30 p.m. with gates opening at 5 p.m.

More information, including how to purchase tickets, is at ultimaterodeotour.com.

