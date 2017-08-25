Dog park reopens

The dog park at Firemen’s Park has reopened.

The wasps that infested the park have been eradicated and the city says the dog park is once again safe for animals and their owners.

City crews first noticed a nest of Japanese wasps in the small breed section of the dog park earlier this month, and a second next was discovered last week in the large breed section.

The decision was then made to shut down the park in the interest of public safety.

A pest control contractor was called in to deal with the situation.

A similar infestation closed the dog park for several days last summer.