Kids all smiles for Snacks n' Sneakers

Kids were all smiles and running around as they had the opportunity to get a pair of new sneakers and a bag of snacks for free on Wednesday.

It was all part of the Snacks n’ Sneakers program, in partnership with Canadian Tire Financial Services and Jumpstart that provides for free a new pair of shoes and a bag of snacks to kids in need. In Welland, kids were able to pick up their shoes and snacks from The Hope Centre, and elsewhere in the region families could get theirs from Community Cares of St. Catharines and Thorold and Community Care of West Niagara in Beamsville and, new this year, from Port Cares in Port Colborne and Project Share in Niagara Falls.

“The community involvement has grown this year. I think the awareness is out there a lot more,” said Christina Lajeunesse, fund developer and community co-ordinator for The Hope Centre.

She said people started lining up as early as 8 a.m. By 3 p.m., tables set up with the sneakers donated by Canadian Tire Financial and Jumpstart were quite bare. She said the 351 pairs of shoes available came from Sport Chek.

Mark Carl, executive director of The Hope Centre, said clients start asking about this back-to-school program as soon as school is over in the spring. He said the centre is very appreciative of the initiative and the kids are always super excited to try on and get new shoes, too.

“A lot of happy kids and faces,” Carl said. “It means a lot. When you start school you always want to have pride on a new pair of shoes … it’s something that means a great deal to young children.”

Lajeunesse said it’s just as exciting on the centre’s end as well because it’s not often that kids come into The Hope Centre. She said for some kids, it’s the first time ever getting new shoes, and they’re always excited about the snacks, too.

The snacks were made available through a Fill the Bus fundraiser the centre had in partnership with First Student Canada. On Aug. 12, First Student parked a bus at the Welland Zehrs store and First Student and The Hope Centre volunteers collected 675 kilograms of snacks — almost a two-week supply for each bag kids got with their shoes.

lbarton@postmedia.com

Twitter: @LBartonTribune