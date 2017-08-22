These new books are available at St. Catharines Public Lbrary.

Fiction

The Last Tudor, by Philippa Gregory

Their position as heiresses to Mary Tudor proved deadly to sisters Jane and Katherine Grey. Now their youngest sister Mary, acutely aware of her own danger, is trying to keep her family secrets while avoiding Queen Elizabeth’s suspicious glare.

Three Minutes, by Anders Roslund

Presumed dead by the Stockholm police, with one exception, master criminal and undercover informer Piet Hoffmann is now living in South America. He is making good use of his experience as a double agent to act as an enforcer for a Colombian drug cartel as well as being an informer for the FBI. When the high-profile kidnapping of an American politician exposes his game, the Stockholm policeman may be the only person who can keep him alive.

Shadow Girl, by Gerry Schmitt

The brutal murder of a business tycoon leaves the Twin Cities reeling. As policewoman Afton Tangler and her partner investigate those who wanted the man dead, the case explodes into an international conspiracy of unbridled greed and violence.

The Walls, by Hollie Overton

Single mom Kristy Tucker has worked with the Texas Department of Corrections for a long time. When she finds herself caught in a severely abusive relationship, she sets out to use her knowledge of the criminal justice system to get rid of Lance — permanently.

Whispering in French, by Sophia Nash

Even though her own life is in disarray, Kate Hamilton is chosen by the family to confront her grandfather and convince him to settle his debts and sell his crumbling villa in the south of France. While delving into family history and considering the consequences of her life choices, she gains new insight into who — and where — she wants to be.