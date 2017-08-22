Snacks n’ Sneakers expecting big demand

Lineups for back to school supplies at the local food bank are expected to start before the sun rises Wednesday, so parents should get to the local food bank as early as they can.

For the 10th year, Community Care of St. Catharines and Thorold on North Street is running its Snacks N’ Sneakers program to help less fortunate families, and the local food bank is bracing long lines.

“Last year we had a few people sleep in their cars overnight (to be first in line),” said Community Care CEO Betty-Lou Souter. “They are lining up hours before the doors open.”

The annual program — it provides a pair of shoes, a backpack with school supplies and healthy snacks for a week — starts Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. at Community Care, along with The Hope Centre in Welland, Project Share in Niagara Falls, Community Care of West Niagara in Beamsville and Port Cares in Port Colborne.

All five organizations will provide shoes, supplies and snacks until they run out.

“We always try to make sure that everyone who arrives gets shoes,” said Souter, who noted it can cost parents between $300 and $400 to get their kids ready for the first day of school. “If we don’t have their size, we can take their name down (and call the other food banks) and get them what they need.”

Canadian Tire Financial Services and the Canadian Tire Jumpstart program donated more than 1,700 pairs of shoes to the program.

Souter said Canadian Tire has worked with local agencies for years, but four years ago became the key sponsor for Snacks n’ Sneakers.

Community Care received more than 400 backpacks donated by the community, including 107 backpacks donated by Romby’s Tavern in St. Catharines.

Souter said Snacks n’ Sneakers was also supported by donations of school supplies from United Way of St. Catharines and District.

The United Way is also running its own back to school drive for low-income families. The organization said it has worked with 18 local businesses which are donating 2,625 backpacks each stuffed with about $120 in supplies for children of families who need a helping hand.

The backpacks are distributed to students who need them with the help of social service agencies, as well as local school boards and individual schools.

Souter said back to school programs such as Snacks n’ Sneakers became necessary after changes to government subsidies to low-income families.

At one time, the subsidies provided a lump-sum back-to-school payment for families that qualified. Now that money is spread out over several months.

“So what happens is if there is an issue where they need to pay for something, that money gets used,” she said.

Last year the Snacks n’ Sneakers program helped about 1,300 children and youth in St. Catharines and Thorold.

For more information about Snacks n’ Sneakers, visit www.communitycarestca.ca/event/details/ctfs-jumpstart-snacks-n-sneakers.