SIU clears cop in Tasering of Welland man

The province’s Special Investigations Unit has cleared a Niagara Regional Police officer who responded to a disturbance call that resulted in a man being Tased and injured last year.

The SIU investigated the incident that took place at a Welland apartment building on March 26, 2016. It released its results in a report last month.

The incident was under investigation to determine if excessive force was used by the officer who deployed his Taser twice — and if his actions caused a man to suffer a brain bleed.

Four SIU investigators and an SIU forensic investigator handled the case.

The SIU has determined the officer, who was not named in the report, did not use excessive force.

“Faced with an intoxicated, angry and aggressive complainant, who had been involved in very recent violent altercations, was not following direction and continued to make threats, I am satisfied that the force used by the (subject officer) was reasonable to prevent further harm by the complainant,” SIU director Tony Loparco wrote in his report.

The report indicates the incident involved a 45-year-old unnamed man who appeared to be intoxicated and was behaving violently.

The officer in question as well as another officer, both of whom were first on scene, were told as they entered the building that the man had smashed a window, fallen down stairs and been knocked out by another resident. They were also told the man had a health issue, although the report didn’t indicate what that was.

The resident who knocked him out, who was interviewed by the SIU, had looked out to see what was going on, only to have the man force his way into the apartment. The resident punched the man once in the face, knocking him out.

When the officers entered the apartment, they found the man lying unconscious on the kitchen floor, breathing heavily, sweating and bleeding from his face. The report said there was also blood on the floor. Another officer arrived and noticed an indentation in the wall near the man.

After being told an ambulance was on the way, the man stirred and started making threats toward the resident that had punched him, the report said. The officers told the man to calm down and stay on the ground, but he still tried to get up and was behaving aggressively. At that point, the officer in question told the man he was under arrest for mischief and again advised him of the ambulance. When the man still didn’t listen, the officer warned him he would use his conducted energy weapon.

The report said, “The complainant started to move towards the front door. The (subject officer) shouted, ‘Taser, Taser, Taser.’” He then used the weapon and the man “went slowly down on his knees” and onto his side, not striking his head at any point.

The man again made an effort to get up, saying he wanted to “f--- up” the other resident, at which point the officer in question placed his foot on the right arm or shoulder of the man and told him to calm down. The Taser was used a second time when the man verbally threatened to go after the resident again and clenched his fists.

In Loparco’s analysis, he said based on downloaded information from the Taser, the number of times it was used matches the number of times the witnesses said it was. The Taser charges were five seconds in length and approximately three minutes apart according to the report.

The man was taken to hospital. There, it was determined he had suffered the brain bleed.

Loparco does not feel it was caused by the officer’s actions and said in his analysis it could have been from falling down the stairs or from the altercation with the other resident.

The SIU investigates cases involving the police when there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault and uses the evidence gathered to determine if an officer or officers should face criminal charges.

