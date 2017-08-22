Bass tournament back next year

The Berkley B1 Championship Tour will be back in Port Colborne and on Lake Erie in 2018, said tournament founder and president Ben Woo.



“We’re 100 per cent committed,” said Woo, Monday.



The two-day tournament was scheduled to run this past Friday and Saturday, but due to poor weather conditions, it was rescheduled for Sunday, making it a one-day shootout.



“We couldn’t blast off on Friday or Saturday. I went out myself to check the conditions about a mile or two out. On Friday, the first waves I hit were eight and nine footers, back to back.”



Conditions on Saturday weren’t any better, he said, but Sunday morning he was able to get his boat up on plane on the lake.



“There were no small-craft warnings and all signs were let’s do this,” Woo said.



As anglers took off from the mouth of the Welland Canal Sunday morning, it appeared almost the whole field of 65 boats, each with two anglers on board, headed east of Port Colborne. They had to battle waves at least two to three feet high as they made their way to fishing spots in search of five of the biggest bass they could catch.



With the tournament, the second of three in the series, down to one day, Woo predicted the winning weight would be in the 24 to 25-pound range. The winning weight, brought in by anglers Cal Climpson and Eric Santoro, was 24.06 pounds.



Woo also predicted the top 20 anglers would have weights in excess of 20 pounds.



“If you look at the overall scores, only the top six or seven teams had more than 20 pounds.”



While the weights weren’t what he expected, Woo was “super stoked” the tournament had a 96 per cent release rate, especially given the conditions bass in livewells faced on the way back to Port Colborne. Waves on the lake had grown to at least six feet and higher at times.



“Only 13, out of 300 bass, we felt weren’t healthy enough … to have a chance to survive a live release. Our team and the anglers did a very good job of keeping the fish alive,” he said, adding the series takes fish care very seriously.



Ice for livewells was passed out to anglers before the left the boat launch at H.H. Knoll Lakeview Park, and given to them on their return.



“We talked about how they should manage their livewell water. We checked on the boats as they came in and reminded them to put the water in the livewells on recycle, not to add warm water.”



And to catch those big bass, anglers really had to choose their fishing spots wisely.



Woo said many anglers would have spent time practicing before the event and prospecting different areas of Lake Erie, trying to find the right size bass.



“With it being a one-day event, there was no more multi-day strategy. Anglers had to pick their best locations and empty it out. Guys were finding one zone and camping out.”



Once anglers caught their limit of five bass from wherever they were on the lake, they had to make their way back to the boat launch at the park in Port Colborne, but not all of them did.



“Out of 65 boats that blasted off, five did not make it back to the dock. They pulled off the water wherever they could and made arrangements to have their boats picked up,” Woo said.



He said none of those five boats sank, despite a rumour going around that at least one had, though one had a wave come over its bow, flooding the boat.



“You can cut a Ranger bass boat in half and still can’t sink it. It’s a testament to the type of equipment used by the anglers The B1 can only happen on big waters, because big waters equal big fish. You know coming in that you have to be equipped.”



Woo added that losing five boats from the event on Erie was small compared to other tournament stops. He said almost every year, 15 to 20 boats don’t make it back to the docks on Lake St. Francis on the St. Lawrence River.



The 60 bass boats that made it back were greeted by residents lining the docks and waterfront, said Gina Murdoch, the City of Port Colborne’s events coordinator.



“There were at least a couple hundred people that came out to watch the weigh-ins,” said Murdoch.



Woo said it was the biggest crowd the tournament series has had so far, hands down.



“Boy, did Port Colborne show up,” he said.



Both Woo and Murdoch said if the event had run Friday and Saturday as scheduled, the crowd would have been much larger for the Saturday final weigh-in show.



Murdoch said while Mother Nature wasn’t the most cooperative, the Berkely B1 team came up with a backup plan on Saturday that went over very well.



“They were amazing,” she said of the team and the professional anglers.



Woo and his team set up a quick Show ’n’ Shine expo in the park Saturday after the tournament was called.



“The anglers put on interactive displays and a casting competition that raised money for Port Cares,” said Murdoch.



Woo said there were 25 boats in the park with anglers talking to residents and fans about rods, reels, bait, their boats and equipment.



“It was really intimate,” he said, adding he and the city have already been in discussions about putting on an expo before the tournament starts next year.



Murdoch said the two parties are looking at what they can do to enhance the expo and give more for people to experience.



She said the poor weather, while not great for the tournament and anglers, turned into a benefit for the city and many local businesses.



“Anglers came up to us and said they didn’t know Port Colborne had so much to offer them and their families. They were getting things fixed locally, buying their food, doing some sightseeing,” Murdoch said.

