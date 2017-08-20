A thank you from Club LaSalle

Club LaSalle celebrated 60 years by collecting at least six barrels of food for Community Care.

The social club for the Francophone community in St. Catharines hosted its first '50s-themed beach party on Saturday.

More than 50 cars – including a 1938 Model T and the Italian-designed mini car, a BMW Isetta – were part of the car show. The event also featured entertainment by Ryson's Music studio (think the likes of Elvis, Kenny Rogers and local band Negative Incline).

The idea was to contribute to the community and bring people to Club LaSalle, a beachfront property near the end of Arthur Street, said organizer Micheline Herve-Belleau.

The club is a venue for weddings and other events. And every Thursday night it offers live music. People who are French, English, bilingual and everything in between come out to hear local bands, she said.

The club decided to help out Community Care of St. Catharines and Thorold as a way to help people in need.

“We wanted to give back to the community because the community has given us 60 years,” she said.

