There’ll be dancing in the streets

For a quarter of a century, music-lovers have gathered in downtown Thorold every summer to dance in the street.

This Saturday, Aug. 19 marks the 26th time Thorold’s volunteer firefighters will host the annual street dance, featuring new country and classic rock music by Fireball on stage at Station 1.

“They play a bit of everything,” says volunteer firefighter Danielle Ervin; “something for everyone.”

Members of Protection Hose Company No. 1 will sell hot dogs and hamburgers, contributed at cost by Thorold Foodland. Molson Coors Breweing Co. and Forty Creek Distillery are this year’s sponsors.

The licensed event takes place at 16 Towpath St. and runs from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Only those with valid government-issued ID will be allowed to enter. Admission costs $5.

Ervin says that after paying for some of the firefighters’ costs, such as insurance for vehicles, profits from the street dance are added to funds raised during other events throughout the year, and donated back into the community.

One of the main recipients is Thorold’s Community Care, which receives gift cards from the firefighters during the year, along with extra funds at Christmas.

“We adopt families, one from every elementary school in Thorold,” says Ervin. “We try to stay as local as we can.”

The volunteers also bring gifts to “kids and people of all ages” at the St. Catharines hospital, and support Thorold junior sports associations.