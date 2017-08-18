As the final stages of the $2,000,000 St. Paul St. renovation nears completion, business owners are looking forward to having their storefronts once again easily accessible to walking traffic.

It should only be a few more weeks until the road is open again, said Mike DiPaola, design and construction engineer for the project.

He says they’re aiming for mid-September, just in time for Grape and Wine — after which the landscaping will be done, the road remaining open.

Business owners along the area of the construction, from James to Carlisle streets, say it has taken a noticeable toll on their customer traffic.

Joanna Brodie, who just opened up Cafe Luxe in April, says she doesn’t really have much on which to base her losses, but that it’s “definitely affected business.”

“The middle of September is sort of like the light at the end of the tunnel,” said Brodie.

“That’s when students will be back, the construction will be done, so it’s sort of like the beacon of hope.”

All in all, she says she’s happy the development is happening, but that she’s relieved they’re in the final stages and it will soon be “done for good.”

She said if the city were to announce another construction project next year she would close up her business without hesitation.

King of Trade manager, Ken Mason, elaborated more on the effect the construction has had.

“The construction has affected business drastically,” said Mason, who estimates as much as 40 per cent of the store’s walking traffic has been lost this year.

“And the worst part is it happened last year and now it’s happened again this year,” said Mason.

“We lost customers last summer because of this and now we’re losing more customers for the same reason. And it’s hard to get them back after that.”

He said he’s talked to other business owners — like Burrito Boyz — who are experiencing the same loss of business.

“Places like Burrito Boyz run on high volumes and people just aren’t coming down here. People drive up, go in, come out and leave. They can’t do that when it’s blocked off,” said Mason.

He says even knowing the area, sometimes it’s hard for him to find out which way to get to work.

“The access has been terrible because it’s unpredictable from day to day.”

He said the confusion eventually makes people decide to avoid the area altogether, hearing customers say they’d like to come in but they can’t find parking or don’t want to carry items so far from their vehicles.

Mason added he thinks more signage for parking would benefit the downtown after hearing stories of confusion from customers.

“I think it’s poor advertising. People don’t know where to park. I’ve had customers who’ve said they didn’t even know about the parking garages.”

Jason Guan, the owner of the ramen restaurant Kenzo, said he’s he has mixed emotions about the renovations, having lost an estimated 20 to 25 per cent of business.

Guan, who opened shop in March of this year, said when he purchased the business he wasn’t aware of the construction that would be going on.

As a result, Kenzo closed its doors for a period in the summer.

He says he’ll be relieved and expects a lot more business when the street opens up.

Burrito Boyz co-owner Brian Pelican said when the renovations are done it’s going to bring beauty to the downtown core.

He says he’s noticed the effect on business, “100 per cent,” but that he is looking to the future, expecting about a 25 per cent increase in sales once the construction is completed.

“Looking towards September, October, it’s definitely going to pay off.”

“It’s unfortunate that we’re slower than we were last year, but let’s look towards the future right? The future is looking amazing.”

“Right now let’s enjoy our summer. People are still employed, people still get their hours. Let’s get ready.”

