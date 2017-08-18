CONTEH: How cities can navigate governance

Much has been said about the tidal waves of economic, social and environmental challenges sweeping across cities and regions of Canada and much of the post-industrial world. But it is worth noting that on the other side of these waves of change are exciting prospects and opportunities over the next couple of decades.

With every crisis comes an opportunity for self-reinvention and positive adaptation.

A quick overview of some of these challenges is in order. Yes, the quintessential headaches of providing hard and soft services such as public transit, policing, public health programs, social housing, child care, social assistance, water and sewage works are well known. Municipalities and regions have sadly become quite familiar with these challenges, even if they often feel like they are sitting under the sword of Damocles in trying to balance costs with ever increasing demands for state-of-the-art services.

No doubt, a vexing wrinkle in all of this is the undeniable fact that local revenue sources are shrinking and financial support from the federal and provincial governments is insufficient to confront the challenges.

It is also no secret that over the past two decades, the federal government cheerfully joined the provinces in downloading services onto municipalities without the corresponding financial support from these upper levels of government. For instance, regions across Ontario now carry the responsibility dealing with immigration, Indigenous relations, housing and the like. A depressing example of this is the fact that in the age of breakneck climate change, municipalities must contend with the growing costs of emergency preparedness to deal with the challenges of severe weather-related disasters.

Just recently, the Ontario government flatly rejected a proposal by the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) to raise the provincial sales tax to fund infrastructure projects. Cities and regions in Ontario are in a $4.9 billion hole in terms of their capacity to upkeep critical infrastructure alone. The proposal by AMO to raise the provincial sales tax by one per cent would have generated about $2.5 billion in revenue, with Niagara netting around $25 million in infrastructure funding. The proposal was a non-starter for the Wynne government facing an election just around the corner.

We also know that the changing demographics of once sparsely populated regions resulting from intercity migration, immigration and rapid urbanization have been occurring right across Canada. While we celebrate the economic potentials of these trends for regions on the receiving end of these populations shifts, urban sprawls come with expensive servicing costs not only in the known traditional hard services such as roads, bridges, and water and sewer lines but also the need for increased investment in cultural, recreational, and other amenities that enhance the local quality of life.

All of these trends point to yet another oceanic wave – the combustible relationship between municipalities and their citizens in the face of growing public disenchantment with the level and quality of public services. Against this backdrop, it is fairly easy to see that the principal challenge of the 21st-century is one of governance and strategic leadership.

If the waves transforming the economic, social and environmental shorelines of cities and regions across Canada are to be successfully navigated and even leveraged as opportunities, we need to radically rethink the structures and process of governance.

We need to think in terms of strategic management for smart and resilient cities. The term “smart city” is often used in the context of integrating information and communication technology (ICT) and web-based solutions to manage the physical assets and utilities in urban systems. But strategic management for smart cities involves much more. Smart governance structures do include electronic governance or e-governance systems which consists of the application of ICT digitized platforms for delivering public services and facilitating information exchange between government and citizens and among the various departments and agencies within government.

But it is even more than that. Let’s think instead of smart cities in terms of a system of governance that calls for a restructuring of institutions and processes to facilitate the integration of collaborative policy planning and implementation. It is about directing collaborative and flexible multi-stakeholder relationships in building systems capacities for shared learning, knowledge exchange, joint design, production and delivery of public value.

In simple terms, governments in cities that aspire to be smart and resilient need to stop thinking and acting as if they have all the answers. This means shedding off the bureaucratic syndrome and messianic impulses of the anointed fixers that reduce government to overly centralized and top-down machinery. Its means shifting from government to governance. The fiscal crisis facing cash-strapped governments could be an opportunity for them to seriously pursue strategic partnerships that leverage the creative ingenuity, energy and patriotic commitment of citizens to solve wicked local problems.

For instance, the four biggies – economic development, public health, social housing and policing - are all simply beyond the technical capacity or financial resources of any government to tackle alone. Cities large and small have been scrambling with the challenges of skills training to position their labour force for a ruthlessly changing economic landscape. Initiatives centred around attracting and retaining young, educated and talented workers and addressing the skills gaps created by a changing economic landscape have all exercised the minds and recourses of governments.

The smart, resilient and adaptive regions are those that understand the limitations of government, reach out strategically to form sustained partnerships with non-profit organizations, post-secondary institutions and the private sector. This means redrawing the boundaries of the public sector such that governing becomes an act of collaboration – the shift from government to governance. This means a radical transformation of the role and attitude of government from one of directing and spending to one of facilitating mechanisms of collective problem solving. How else can we stem the tide of educated and talented youth out-migration? How else can we leverage the waves of demographic shifts as the retired cohorts look for quieter regions to repose? How else can we attract the investment capital in the emerging knowledge-intensive service-based sectors of the post-industrial economy?

In closing, one has every reason to be hopeful and confident that smart, resilient and adaptive

Regions could ride the tidal waves of change that the 21st century presents. They will act strategically in redrawing the boundaries that constitute the divide between the government and citizens. They will strive to turn crises into opportunities by leveraging the creative energies of a whole constellation of non-state actors within the local sphere. They will embrace governance structures that facilitate the integration of proactive and horizontal planning and implementation across a network of agencies to enhance the fulfillment of missions and sustained creation of public value at a time of suffocating fiscal constraint and growing citizen demands.