Car fire on QEW

A silver Ford was engulfed in flames this morning on the QEW, Niagara-bound near Jordan Station.

Lincoln Fire Services responded at 11:05 a.m. and put out the blaze quickly, but not before the fire had destroyed the front of the vehicle, popping out the windows and melting both front tires.

The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Traffic was congested on the QEW for hours after the incident.