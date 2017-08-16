Allanbee Honey a Sweet Hobby

Surrounded by swarms of bees, Shawn MacIntosh carefully lifts the lid off a hive, after making sure to mask their alarm scent with a smoker.

The metal contraption looks like a coffeepot with bellows attached, which the apiarist fans to blow smoke at some of the estimated one million bees on his sprawling Allanburg property.

Asked how many times he’s been stung, “Dozens, not hundreds,” he answers matter-of-factly.

“The trick is to get behind the bees, always beside or behind; not in front. They have sentry — or alarm—bees - and the whole hive is on high alert when you touch or open the hive. Each hive has a queen and she dictates the temperament of the hive. If she’s calm,” he says, “it’s good.”

To MacIntosh, getting stung is a small price to pay for the joy he gets from being around the insects.

“It’s my little oasis,” he says. “It’s probably my favourite thing to do. I can’t wait to see them and see how they’re doing.”

After four years of beekeeping, MacIntosh still marvels at the mysterious ingenuity of the bee world.

“It’s so insane, the balance that they have. They can’t survive without a colony. There are only a few males. Their only job in life is to mate with a virgin queen on her fertility run. The girls kick them out in the fall because all they do is eat.”

While queen bees live up to five years, worker bees last only six weeks, he explains.

Female bees “clean the nursery, feed the queen and make the honey. They take pollen and spit in into the mouth of the house bee. These girls shake and shimmy in the flowers in a figure eight dance so the other bees know where the pollen is. Science has figured out that the bee dance is angled for distance to the sun.”

The queen lays eggs that hatch three and a half weeks later. Usually by June, the queen “will start to feel crowded and she’ll send out a scent saying, ‘We need a new queen,’ so the girl workers start building queen cells by altering the royal jelly,” says MacIntosh, adding that the jelly is what they eat.

“That signifies that the new queen larva gets a different amount of royal jelly and when she’s almost ready to hatch, the original queen will trigger the message: ‘Load up your bellies with honey; we’re getting ready to go.’ And the other bees will swarm her to protect her. They’ll send out scouts to find a new house. They can only have one queen so they sting to the death until there’s only one.”

MacIntosh became an apiarist after reading about declining bee populations.

“Like everyone else who feels sorry for their plight, I said, ‘I can help them’.”

He studied beekeeping for a year, then bought his first two hives.

“The bees did well, so I did well, and people wanted the honey and they pushed me to get another hive and another hive.”

After capturing swarms from golf course owners and others who were happy to get rid of them, he’s built up his Allanbee Honey business to 30 hives. The bigger hives house from 50,000 to 60,000 bees each, and produce about 120 pounds of honey per season.

Every two weeks, MacIntosh slowly lifts out a series of screens, stacked sideways inside each hive, and scrapes honey from the combs. Each screen has between 200 to 400 bees working diligently, fuelled from the first dandelions in spring to goldenrod in autumn. Bees don’t hibernate; they “winterize,” eating their own honey in the winter to survive.

MacIntosh takes an observation hive to fairs for teaching purpose, and finds people “really care about the bees.” He asks friends not to cut their dandelions. “It’s the most important plant they have.”

As owner of the St. Catharines Motorcycle Centre, where he works full-time during the riding season, and some weekends as a motorcycle instructor at Niagara College, MacIntosh is as busy as a bee.

His honey isn’t pasteurized or heated. “I do it naturally; raw. I simply run it through a screen that leaves the pollen in it, which is really an important part of helping reduce your symptoms” if you have allergies,” he says. “It won’t remove your allergies but it builds up your immunity.”

“I don’t believe there’s a cleaner thing in the world than bees. They are meticulous about cleaning their hives.”

Honey has a longer shelf life than almost any other food, he says, citing honey found in ancient tombs that hadn’t rotted. He also converts honey into natural lip balm and skin lotion products.

All items are available by contacting Allanbee Honey through www.facebook.com/allanbeehoney