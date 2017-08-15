Museum telling stories of downtown architecture

A walk throughout downtown Welland hosted by the Welland Museum will be unlocking some of the stories of eight historical buildings.

Katelynn Best, the museum’s acting archivist and registrar who will be leading the tours, said the museum has done these kinds of tours before, but an effort is being made to change them up so more people will become interested.

“It’s on the buildings, so a bit of the architecture, but also the history of the building,” she explained. “So the people who owned it, some of the funny stories that we’ve heard.”

She said they obtained the information with the help of the Welland Heritage Council.

There are two walks set up so far, one for next Friday at 11 a.m. and the other for next Saturday at 10 a.m., but there are hopes for more.

The walks begin and end at the Welland Museum. Best said, including the museum, they visit eight different sites, including the Morwood House on Young Street and the old fire hall on the corner of Division Street and Hellems Avenue, and should take an hour to an hour and a half, depending on how many questions people have.

She said while there are many places that have a wealth of history, they chose the sites they are visiting based on permission from the current owners since the tour wouldn’t simply be walking by and talking, but stopping in front of the building for a short period.

The museum is the only building those on the tour will be able to enter, however.

Best said there will be some overlap of information that people would learn in the haunted walks the museum does later in the year, but she is going to steer away from that information as much as possible and focus on the historical and architectural aspects.

Past architectural walks, she said, would be after hours and mostly went over the same sites. With future architectural walks, the goal is to cover even more buildings so that people will have the opportunity to attend multiple times and get new information each time. The walks may even venture across the Main Street Bridge, which is included in the two currently scheduled, and discuss buildings on the west side of the canal if the program continues.

She said the walks cost $5 and those interested are asked to call in advance to reserve their spots. She said they can just call the museum at 905-732-2215 to do so. The fee can be paid in advance or the day of the walk.

lbarton@postmedia.com

Twitter: @LBartonTribune