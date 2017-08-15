Big plans for school land

Plans are in the works to turn the old Welland High and Vocational School grounds into a residential townhome area.

The development, called Welland High Garden, is being proposed by Toronto developer Dennis Liu, of Dennis Home Corp. He said he doesn’t have much information in way of plans yet, but his goal is to have affordable townhomes built on the lot on West Main Street.

“We’re still in the process of planning it. We’re looking into giving a new look to Welland; we’re going to have contemporary townhouses,” he said in a phone interview Monday.

Because it’s so early in the planning stages, he isn’t certain how many units there will be, or how much they will end up costing, but his goal is for them to be as affordable for Welland residents as possible.

He said he’s been studying the housing market in Welland for a couple of years and has noticed the influx of people from Toronto or Hamilton moving to the area, which has driven up house prices. Because of that, he wants to give Welland residents something they can afford, too.

“We are really working to come out with a good product,” he said, noting that discussions are also underway about what sort of landscaping can be done on the property.

He said they’re hoping to have plans finalized and approved by later this year and to begin building in early 2018.

He said he’s calling the development Welland High Garden because the site used to be home to the high school.

“Lots of people in Welland have good memories of the school. We were thinking it would be a logical choice to have Welland High Garden,” he said.

Welland High and Vocational School closed its doors in 1989 and stood vacant for over a decade before it burned down in 2011.

Lui said those interested in following the progress and seeing preliminary ideas of what they hope the site will look like can visit wellandhighgarden.ca.

