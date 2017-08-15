BARKOVICH: Pet was more than a dog, he was a Buddy

We lost our best Buddy Tuesday.

Buddy, our springer/Lab mixed breed, was put down for compassionate reasons.

Buddy was ours for 15 years and three months.

Buddy will live in our hearts far longer.

Daughter Melissa spotted him as a pup in a local pet shop and knew that he was ‘the one.’ She/we had to have him. Love at first sight, I think it’s called.

Son Matt chose his name. A better name could not have been picked. The word buddy described Buddy like no other.

Over the years he earned a nickname too: the Anti-Gardener. He was given it because of a penchant, in younger days, for digging up recently-planted flowers.

Already, the sounds of silence make it difficult to be in our house. No “click, click, click”, the sound made as his paws walked across the hardwood, a kind of distant early warning about his approach. No “slurp, slurp, slurp” (gosh he was a noisy drinker) at the water bowl, which is still in its place beside his food bowl. No “bang, bang, bang” on the side door, his not-so-subtle signal for wanting to come in.

Buddy and I had a daily regimen for walking.

Up until the last year, our walks were to the Niagara College campus near our home.

There, Buddy loved following the woodchip trails, he loved climbing to the pinnacles of the two berms.

On winter nights with fluffy snowflakes falling under starlit skies, we raced to be the first to cut new paths through freshly fallen snow covering the trails.

What memories!

I liked telling friends our Buddy was in pursuit of higher education. From the lofty heights of the berm we called Mount Patterson - after college president Dan Patterson - Buddy had a dog’s eye view of the far-flung campus grounds. Looking back, it wasn’t always easy to pry him loose from that presidential perch.

More recently our daily walks followed First Avenue to Rolling Acres Drive, or some days all the way to Wesley United Church, or up and down Cabot Street. The walk to Wesley was becoming more and more taxing in recent weeks.

And therein lies the question: How and when do pet lovers like ourselves decide the time has come to have a beloved dog put to sleep?

This is confession on my part: Sentiment and selfishness can be major obstacles to rational thinking and decision making.

These last two nights, we pitched a tent in the backyard and Buddy spent those nights outdoors with my wife, whose thinking and decision making is often more rational than mine. This is confession on my part.

In long-gone puppy days, Buddy enjoyed tenting. In the past few days, there were occasional incontinence episodes, some other issues too.

Over the weekend, we agreed on what had to be done.

Our best Buddy passed to a peaceful sleep on Tuesday morning. My wife and I were beside him on the floor in the clinic of a gentle and compassionate vet, Dr S. Karner.

Through tearful eyes it was: Goodbye, Buddy, goodbye.