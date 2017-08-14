Pirates commandeer Port Colborne

Pirates are taking over Port Colborne.

Captain John Swallow and quarter master Seika Hellbound are hosting Pyrate Lore and Harbour Walks every Thursday evening. The two pirates are offering a unique insight into the history of Port Colborne, the Welland Canal and Lake Erie. During the 90-minute walk, Swallow and Hellbound talk to visitors about shipwrecks, treasure, smuggling and some of the facts and fiction surrounding the Great Lakes.

Swallow and Hellbound said they don’t want to give all their stories away, but they could share that there are many shipwrecks in Lake Erie. Swallow said there are in fact more shipwrecks in Lake Erie per square mile than there are in all the Great Lakes combined.

“We have more shipwrecks in part of Lake Erie than there are in the Bermuda Triangle. And that’s part of Lake Erie – it has four times as many shipwrecks as the entire Bermuda Triangle,” Swallow said.

There are more than 1,400 shipwrecks and two planes at the bottom of Lake Erie. Hellbound said every so often divers will find another wreck.

Swallow said although many of the wrecks were caused by the weather, a number of them went down due to piracy. Near Long Point, Swallow said a great number of ships went down because of mooncussers. Mooncussers were pirates would would extinguish the flame of lighthouses and build fires further down the coast to attract merchant ships. When ships would approach the new fire they would run aground and pirates would loot the ships.

“It’s not Hollywood’s version of piracy. Piracy for the most part isn’t going after a ship that’s got gold or jewels. For the most part it’s going after commodities,” Hellbound said.

On the Great Lakes, pirates would go after goods including lumber and venison. Hellbound, who has a degree in history, said if the goods were stolen in Canada, pirates would sell it in the United States and visa versa.

Swallow and Hellbound said there is one famous individual who settled in Port Colborne and was known to be a pirate. They said to find out who that person is people need to come on out for a walk.

“Someone very important to the history of this region ... that’s as far as I’m going,” Hellbound said.

Hellbound and Swallow both bring a unique element to the walk since both lay claim to pirate heritage. Hellbound said she can trace her lineage back to an uncle from nine generations ago who sailed with Blackbeard. Hellbound also has an uncle from the 1600s who left the royal navy to join Peter Easton on his Pirate ship, eventually becoming captain. Easton was a pirate who operated along the Newfoundland coastline between 1611 and 1614.

Swallow said the walk is easily accessible for everyone. People meet at 7 p.m. every Thursday along the Welland Canal at the corner of West Street and Clarence Street, weather permitting. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children.

Mallenberg@postmedia.com

Twitter: @M_Allenberg