Opening the door for another Porchfest

Music echoed down Niagara Falls streets as the second annual Porchfest turned neighbourhoods into amphitheatres.

Nearly 40 artists performed outside of 14 homes in the downtown area, playing everything from blues to rock to – in one case – Old Time Rock and Roll on sax. The free three-hour event attracted hundreds of people who wandered from house to house. Each location hosted three or four artists throughout the day.

“It's a wonderful concept, I love it,” said longtime local music supporter Erin Visentin, who offered her home on Hutton Street.

“It's good for the community, and raises awareness to the arts. Especially in the summer. Getting to know people, people connect. It's more personal. It brings people together and that's my favourite part.”

In addition to organizer Shelley Glica's porch on McDougall Crescent, performers could be found on Second Avenue, Jepson Street, River Road, Morrison Street, Zimmerman Avenue, McGlashan Crescent and in front of the Niagara Military Museum on Victoria Avenue.

“I like the idea,” says Barb Grumme, whose Greystone Manor Bed & Breakfast on River Road hosted performers for the second year. During the “quaint” performance she was busy serving drinks and snacks, and providing quick tours when asked.

“It's really well organized, so my compliments to all the people that are involved,” she says. “It's a lovely idea. It promotes that old-fashioned lifestyle...music, walking, camaraderie.

“It's like the old-fashioned Christmas carolling, it kind of has that feel.”

First to perform at Grumme's house was rising Niagara star Jessica Wilson, who released her debut album Sincerely last month.

“I think it's such a cool idea,” says the Welland-born singer. “It feels like I'm in my bedroom, playing for my friends.”

Inspired by similar events in western New York, Glica organized the first Niagara Falls Porchfest last year with a $500 Cultural Development Fund grant from the city. This year she received $3,000, allowing her to pay all performers $50 in addition to whatever tips they make.

Artists this year included Miss M, Evan Rotella, Vee Da Bee and Two Guys With Guitars, along with returning performers Katey Gatta, The House of Haunt, CD Onofrio and Rod and Ashlee Standish.

