Inspection blitz on motorcycles

Niagara Regional Police stopped 20 motorcycles during a safety initiative Saturday.

All bikes and their drivers were found to be in compliance with Highway Traffic Act requirements.

The initiative came after a St. Catharines man driving a Harley Davidson was taken to hospital with serious injuries following an accident in Niagara Falls Thursday.

Officers focused on the Regional Road 20 corridor between Fonthill and Smithville. They also attended a local motorcycle shop where about 80 bikers had gathered before heading out for a charity ride. Rider's helmets, vehicle exhaust, handle bars, lighting and licence plates were among the items inspected.