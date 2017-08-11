Thorold Tunnel re-opened

Traffic was flowing westbound through the Thorold Tunnel Friday night after a week-long shut down.

The Highway 58 tunnel under the Welland Canal had to undergo emergency repairs after a truck carrying an excavator scraped the interior ceiling on Aug. 4.

The collision damaged the concrete panels.

The Ministry of Transportation said the fix was a lengthy process that required removing lighting in the tunnel, trucking in sand to protect the roadway and manufacturing and installing new concrete panels.

Westbound lanes were closed from noon on Aug. 4 until 5 p.m. on Aug. 11.

The driver was charged by the OPP with having an over-height vehicle. The clearance to the tunnel is 4.75 metres.