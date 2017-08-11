Terry Fox Run moves to Brock

The St. Catharines Terry Fox Run will have a new location this year due to the high water levels and construction at Lakeside Park in Port Dalhousie.

The new location will be Brock University, the entire run taking place on the Brock campus.

“Brock is proud to be the host site for the 2017 St. Catharines Terry Fox Run,” said university president Gervan Fearon Thursday after raising the Terry Fox flag in a ceremony at St. Catharines city hall.

“In recent years, our students and staff have increasingly joined the community in supporting the event, and scientists at the university have received generous funding from the Terry Fox Foundation to do important cancer research at Brock.”

The run starts at 10 a.m. Sept. 17, followed by a post-run party.

The event will include tours of Brock labs where important cancer research is taking place.

“It brings another dynamic to it,” said Doug Harvey, who is with the St. Catharines Terry Fox Run committee.

“It brings a larger audience and I think support from Brock students and the whole group up there is really going to be a benefit to the event.”

In 2016 around 600 people took part in the walk, raising nearly $50,000.

Participants in the five-kilometre route can walk, run or use a wheelchair. It’s also a dog-friendly event.

Parking and admission is free, and there’s no fundraising minimum.

Registration is available at the Terry Fox Foundation website or at 9 a.m. the day of the run.

Participants may join as individuals or as a part of the Brock University team.

hdavidson@postmedia.com

Twitter: @Harley_Standard