PHOTO: Free carousel day

By Harley Davidson, Standard Staff

Isabella Hewgill rides the Port Dalhousie carousel for free Aug. 11. The Friends of the Carousel sponsored free rides all day in memory of long-time volunteer, Joanne Bonomi, honouring her wish that everybody find a way to make a child smile. (Harley Davidson/Standard Staff)

