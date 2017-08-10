Thorold city council briefs

Here's a look at some of the smaller issues before Thorold city councillors this week.

Freewheelers cruise on Port Robinson ferry

Cyclists, hikers and in-line skaters are invited to join Niagara Freewheelers Bicycle Touring Club on Sunday for a cruise on the Port Robinson ferry, at the foot of Port Robinson Road.

The newly refurbished ferry has increased capacity and has been made accessible with ramps added. The ferry captain will give guided tours of the area, free of charge, from noon to 3 p.m.

Each ride across the Welland Canal includes information to acquaint passengers with local venues and events. Only pedestrians and cyclists will be accommodated.

Cyclists can take advantage of the ferry ride while touring The Greater Niagara Circle Route.

Student housing licensing report still being penned

During three of four public meetings held just prior to Tuesday’s Thorold city council meeting, several residents expressed concerns about rowdy student behaviour — including speeding through stop signs, excessive littering, throwing loud parties at all hours of the night — and need for measures to be taken to address the situation, stated councillors.

“We heard all night long about licensing these student housing units,” said Coun. Fred Neale.

“Even before the last term of council we’ve been talking about this. I hope we stick to our guns because the last council didn’t. We’re going to have students; we just need to control the way they act.”

Added Coun. Terry Ugulini, “We’ve heard loud and clear tonight (about student housing and) the way they look after their properties. We need to look into bylaw enforcement so we don’t just have bylaws; we enforce them.”

A report on licensing regarding student housing is being prepared by city staff.

Puddle problem at Battle of Beaverdams Park

Coun. Terry Ugulini says he’s heard “major complaints” about conditions in the Battle of Beaverdams Park, including “huge puddles” that have accumulated as a result of recent heavy rainfall.

“After the rain you can’t even walk through there,” he said, especially in low-lying areas at the north end of the park.

City staff agreed Tuesday night to complete an assessment of the park following the next significant rainfall.

Handicapped parking spaces, weeding, trees needed

A letter will be sent to Mountainview Homes from city staff asking for designated handicapped parking spots in the parking lot at city hall.

“The one that’s there, the paint is faded,” said Coun. Jim Handley. “We pay a fee to Mountainview Homes and they should be painting them for us.”

Handley also reported that weeds are out of control on and around Front Street.

“When we send people downtown to water the flowers, the weeds are higher than the flowers. It’s disgusting. I’ll go and pull them out if I have to, the way we’re trying to promote our downtown. There’s product out there that’s environmentally-friendly.”

Coun. Fred Neale made a motion to meet with the BIA to clarify who’s responsible for roles such as pulling weeds and removing snow downtown.

The crowns on a number of the city’s maple trees are dying, added Handley. “Just on Keefer (Road) alone, about 30 of the crowns are dying. Once the crowns die, the trees will die.”

Mayor Ted Luciani recommended that staff prepare a report to try to save the city’s trees.

LifeLabs downsizing

A public meeting was held by the City of Thorold to present a zoning amendment application that would allow LifeLabs at 3460 Schmon Pkwy. to downsize its business and add a family physician and accessory pharmacy at the building.

The redesign would include LifeLabs and two smaller units.

“LifeLabs has sold the building but wishes to be retained as an anchor tenant,” said the planning agent for the Upper Canada Planning Agency.

“This would allow LifeLabs to remain viable in its current location.”

City planning staff said they’re reviewing the application.

Free swim and movie

Thorold’s Canada 150 Committee is hosting a free swim at 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, at the pool behind the Thorold Community Activities Group building on Richmond Street.

A free viewing of the movie Finding Dory will follow.

Donations will be accepted.