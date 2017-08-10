For decades, a field across from Mel Swart Lake Gibson Park has sat vacant, awaiting imminent development.

That time has come.

Representing developer Ed Pizzo at a public meeting at Thorold city council Tuesday night, agent Ken Gonyou of Upper Canada Consultants Inc. revealed a proposal to construct 79 homes in a 3.9-hectare space, a site he described as “awkward.”

Decew Terrace, he said, has been “designed to fit this awkward site and situation and completes the finishing link for the south side of the Confederation Heights community.”

The proposal calls for 34 single homes, 24 freehold townhomes and 21 condo townhouses on property located on the north side of Decew Road, west of Beaverdams Road, and bordering Dobbie Road and Ivy Court in Confederation Heights.

In addition to fearing more students moving into the area, nearby residents expressed concerns with disrupting wildlife in the field and the park, as well as with two heritage sites on the property — the historic Smith’s Cemetery on Beaverdams Road and Griffiths House on Decew Road.

Ghislaine Cloutier, a resident of Silver Maple Drive, said that “Mel Swart would actually be rolling in his grave” over the proposal.

“No disrespect to Mr. Pizzo,” Cloutier continued, “he was actually a teacher of mine at Denis Morris (High School).”

“Do we want to leave a legacy of student housing or of Mel Swart Park, and all the hard work he did? We have to make a proposal that’s responsible, ethical, sympathetic and empathetic to everyone.”

Coun. Fred Neale, who’s been a member of the Mel Swart Lake Gibson Park committee since 1995, asked how the developer planned to keep children who inhabit the new subdivision out of Smith’s Cemetery.

“We can put fences that are harmonious with the cemetery,” answered Gonyou.

Neale also asked about designing stormwater runoff so it doesn’t affect the large wetland areas at the corner of Decew and Beaverdams roads.

Gonyou assured him, “When we finish designing the lands, the same amount of runoff has to go into Lake Gibson. There’s going to be systems that will address that. All fencing and drainage issues have been addressed. This might even improve the drainage for some.”

Rachel Haynes, of Kaye Avenue, said she sent a 14-page letter to city staff outlining her opposition to the proposal.

She feels that “there could be unmarked graves and artifacts from the Battle of Beaverdams in the cemetery.” For that reason, she said a 10-metre boundary should be extended around the cemetery.

She’s also concerned about losing snapping turtles, barn swallows and barn owls in the area. She said the area already has blocked driveways and speeding due to people fishing.

Tiffany Wilson, of Keefer Road, said her two young sons take the bus to school and it’s not safe.

“It’s a gamble every day because people aren’t stopping. I’m really worried about the traffic. My three-year-old is going to get hit.”

Wilson said the tranquil setting of her family’s home would disappear once the new houses are built.

“It’s like up north in our backyard. We see the animals; we see the water.”

As chair of the Lake Gibson Corridor Preservation Task Force, Tony Vandermaas said, “We were tasked to find ways of preserving the corridor along Decew Road.”

He said members “weren’t asked for any comments and I wondered if we could comment in the future.”

Many other residents also expressed concerns about the density of the development, resulting in an increase in traffic.

“It’s like a speedway down Keefer Road,” said Debbie Robbins, of Dobbie Road.

“They go right through the stop signs, and they’re going to add more people? These kids take over and don’t care about anyone else. Once something is done, there’s no turning back. It’s already congested in Thorold and we know it.”

Robert Hales, a Keefer Road resident, said his children play road hockey now but he fears “it will become a thoroughfare.”

“My understanding is that no traffic assessment has been done. My wish is that one be done.”

Joe Jones, of Dobbie Road, said he and his family moved from St. Catharines two years ago “because we love the area — and the idea of 200 or more people coming through that area is crazy.”

“This weekend, my house was egged and my car was broken into and increasing the population won’t help anyone.”

A prior meeting was held to discuss tying in the proposal with the heritage sites. Planner and heritage consultant Leah Wallace has recommended that any fences erected surrounding Griffiths House blend in with the “old-country style, low fence” of the home’s era.

An environmental assessment, said Gonyou, “is almost complete,” and they are “about to begin an environmental impact study” to review water and stormwater issues with respect to creating an outlet to nearby Lake Gibson. The developer is also looking at connecting the current empty field with roads, services and utilities that would tie in with the rest of South Confederation — all while being “sensitive to natural surroundings.”