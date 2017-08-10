Fishing lines continue to hook wildlife

Chantal Theijn has rescued skunks and squirrels with plastic Iced Capp lids stuck around their bodies.

She’s helped a pigeon with cement feet who stepped in wet pavement.

But one of the biggest problems she’s dealing with at the Hobbitstee Wildlife Rescue in Jarvis are birds tangled in fishing lines and turtles swallowing hooks.

Theijn said she’s treated 14 birds and four turtles from the Port Dalhousie area so far this year.

“It’s something really quite simple that we can prevent,” said Theijn, an authorized wildlife custodian who founded the non-profit, volunteer organization which takes in animals from several communities in Ontario. “If we don’t point it out to people they may not think about it.”

Theijn said turtles that swallow hooks often need surgery to remove them. Sometimes they’re brought in because there are fishing lines sticking out of their mouths. But in other cases, they’re sick and no one knows why until an X-ray is done.

The large number of birds Theijn sees entangled in fishing lines are mostly gulls, ducks and geese.

They include a gull from Niagara Falls that was recently brought in with a fishing hook stuck in its wing. Theijn said somebody hooked it and simply cut the line, leaving the hook and remaining line wrapped around its wing.

“It’s just unnecessary suffering that doesn’t need to be if you just simply took a little bit more care when you’re fishing and clean up after yourself,” she said.

Theijn said if a person does hook a turtle or a bird they either need to resolve the issue or find it help. She said it’s easy to contact the local humane society or SPCA to come get the animal.

“Then at least you can remove the hook straight off the bat versus waiting for the animal to be so debilitated that somebody notices there’s something wrong with it.”

Lincoln County Humane Society executive director Kevin Strooband said they do get some calls about animals in entanglements and if they can catch them, they will. Officers will remove the lines and provide vet care if necessary.

The problem is that until a bird is gravely ill, it can unfortunately get away from those trying to help it. That’s what happened at the naturalization site by Brock University where officers unsuccessfully tried to catch a goose with a fishing line that took off into the water.

“Typically if they can fly, you’re not going to catch them. At some point, if it’s causing some physical trauma, they’re going to get to a point where they can’t outrun you or out fly you,” Strooband said.

Theijn said Canada Geese are prone to getting their feet tangled in fishing line and they can be hard to rescue.

“Unfortunately for some of the birds, we have to wait until they’re feeling so poorly to catch them because they can, particularly in the case of a goose, swim, fly and walk. So catching them is not always the easiest thing going.”

She said sometimes if a line has been wrapped really tightly around a limb for an extended period of time, they simply can not save it. And the chance of survival for a one-legged Canada Goose is small. Because they are heavy bodied birds, Theijn said they can’t really walk or adapt to swimming in a straight line.

A new project in Haldimand County with Hobbitstee this year is seeing fish line recycle receptacles made by youth installed along the Grand River. Theijn said the hope is to collect the fishing lines instead of having them dumped on the ground. They’ll be sent back to the manufacturer of fishing lines to recycle them into fish habitat structures.

Theijn said she’d like to extend the project to other areas once it’s up and running in Haldimand.

Hobbitstee treats about 50-60 birds with fish line entanglements a year on average from several areas of Ontario. The organization cares for 1,600 animals a year and is licenced with the Canadian Wildlife Service and Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

Theijn said wildlife injuries aren’t just a fisherman problem. Garbage in general is an issue.

“I can’t tell you how many iced capp lids I have taken off a variety of wildlife, squirrels, skunks and so on,” she said, adding the animals go in through the big hole in the lid but when they come out have it stuck around their bodies.

“Skunks are particularly fond of whatever is in an iced capp. You can imagine how fun it is to chase after a skunk with one of those around their head.”

