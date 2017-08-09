The Associates set to rock floating stage

Don’t forget to bring your dancing shoes to the floating stage at Merritt Park Friday as The Associates perform.



Before the Niagara-based classic rock band takes to the stage, local lyricist Heather Glabb will kick off the first of the final three concerts of the season with her award-winning song, I’m Gonna Drive.



The series took a break last Friday so that it wouldn’t compete with the concerts at Canal Days Marine Heritage Festival in Port Colborne.



Glabb will be followed by Welland-based The Howling Horns, an eight-piece blues and classic rock band.



The Associates are a classic rock band that will play all the favourites from the past to the present.



The concert gets underway at 7 p.m.



A full lineup for the concert series can be found on the city’s website.