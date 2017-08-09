Beamsville cat investigation stalled

The Ontario SPCA says it can’t move forward with an investigation on a Beamsville property where animal rescue agencies say they’ve rescued more than 100 cats and found dozens more dead.

Ontario SPCA spokeswoman Alison Cross said the agency will not be laying charges at the Merritt Road property due to lack of evidence.

Cross said the agency can’t confirm claims by the rescue groups that a large number of animals lived there and hasn’t been provided evidence by the groups — something the volunteers at the site dispute.

“These groups are actively speaking to the media and promoting ways the public can support their efforts for these animals,” Cross said in a statement. “However even after months of our officers attending the property, the society has yet to see evidence of these numbers of animals.”

Cross said the society has asked multiple times and the groups have yet to provide them with evidence.

“It is very unfortunate that these groups have chosen to speak to the media and promote themselves rather than work with the authorities. As a result, due to their lack of co-operation and not sharing the information they alleged they have, we cannot move any further in our investigation and charges will not be laid.”

But Beamsville4Paw Rescue’s Katelyn Hodgson said photo evidence from the property was sent to an OPSA investigator by email. As well, members of Beamsville4Paw rescue have spoken to investigators in person at the property and invited them to see bags of dead cats.

“What do you need us to do to co-operate, because we thought we were co-operating,” Hodgson said.

Hodgson said volunteers found barrels on the property full of carcasses. They didn’t open all of them because they wanted the OSPCA to see them first-hand so they wouldn’t be tampering with the evidence. It’s not known how the cats died.

They’ve also been posting photos on their Facebook page.

“We weren’t hiding anything. Everything is public, out in the open.”

She said the only response they’ve received from the OSPCA is what they read in news articles.

Hodgson said it’s frustrating because volunteers like Beamsville4Paw owner Pam Huson have been trying so hard to help the cats at the site.

Huson said in an earlier interview the volunteer group has taken in 58 cats from the property plus another 20 picked up from Merritt Road by the Welland SPCA. Another 30 were taken in by Project Save-a-Cat’s Life.

Some of the cats, including more than 30 kittens, will go up for adoption Saturday and Sunday at Grimsby’s PetValu from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

“I’m absolutely shocked,” said Dinah Nichol, a volunteer with Project Save-a-Cat’s Life after hearing the OSPCA’S response.

Nichol, a teaching assistant at Brock University, has been on the property every day for three-and-a-half weeks trapping cats and finding bodies with other volunteers.

“If they have been on the property they can attest to the numbers because they’re not feral,” Nichol said. “I’m a stranger to the property and when I walked out there were 40 cats coming at me. They easily would have seen the same thing.”

Nichol said when she did see OSPCA investigators on the property, they were quick visits and she didn’t see anyone take photos or notes. She said they asked one investigator if he wanted to go in the house or look in the bags with dead cats, but he said no. Another investigator gave her a business card last Friday and asked her to send information. She said she gathered photos along with information from a frustrated neighbour and emailed them Wednesday evening.

Lincoln County Humane Society executive director Kevin Strooband said investigators don’t have the evidence to support a cruelty charge with what they have. Even with dead cats, skeletons don’t provide evidence of lack of food or water.

He said ownership is another issue in the case. The property had become a dumping ground for cats. The person who moved away from the property continued to feed cats there for a long time, including very recently. Caretakers have a level of responsibility but he said she was taking care of them the best she could.

“We were working hard to help out the situation but it didn’t come to fruition as far as charges went.”

Beamsville cat adoption this weekend

What: More than 30 of the kittens rescued from a property on Merritt Road are up for adoption this coming weekend, along with a few adult felines. They are short and long-haired, every colour.

When: Saturday Aug. 12 and Sunday Aug. 13, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: PetValu in Grimsby, 42 St. Andrews Ave.

Cost: $50

Details: All have received their shots, SNAP tests, full blood work and clean bills of health from veterinarians. Pam Huson of Beamsville4Paw Rescue said they’re even litter trained.

Can’t make it? People can make an appointment with Beamsville4Paw Rescue any day of the week to meet the cats in their foster homes.

More information: See www.beamsville4pawrescue.com or call 289-447-1108.