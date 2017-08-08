Understanding through sport

Though they may not speak the same language, an exchange program between Canada and Japan allows boys and girls to communicate through the language of sport - basketball - say those involved.



And Niagara International Friendship Exchanges for Education (NIFEE), formed in 1991, also promotes educational and cultural understanding. Some 1,000 student-athletes and their families have participated in NIFEE’s cultural and sporting exchanges.



“NIFEE was started many years ago by Paul Faris. It basically started as an exchange program that has a basketball focus, but also a big cultural focus,” says Todd Shoalts, NIFEE board of directors treasurer.



The program works with Japanese students coming to Canada and the following year Canadian students heading to Japan. NIFEE’s 2017-18 reciprocal exchange is between Niagara and Kanazawa, Japan.



“This year there are 17 athletes and seven coaches here for the week … from a very strong provincial Japanese team,” says Shoalts.



He says next summer, basketball players from across Niagara will head to Japan for a week. Those players, he adds, will come from Under-16 and Under-18 teams.



With the Japanese players here now, Shoalts says it gives the Niagara players, many of whom do not each other, a chance to become familiar and bond before heading across the Pacific in 2018.



While in Niagara, Japanese players stay in the homes of those they’ll be playing against.



One of those hosting a player is Welland’s Mark Carl.



“I have been personally involved in this international student exchange for almost 20 years. I have hosted five or six Japanese athletes and chaperones over the years, and my wife (Tanya) and I went to Japan to chaperone in 1999,” says Carl.



The couple chaperoned a girls team that went over and Carl says it was an amazing experience.



“From that point on, I’ve always helped organize, fundraise and host,” he says.



Shoalts says the trips to Japan, which he hopes to go on one day, are expensive and fundraising is an important aspect.



Carl says his 14 year old son is participating in the exchange, heading to Japan in 2018. This year, he adds, he’s hosting a 14 year old Japanese player.



He and Shoalts says basketball is the common denominator between the youth and they find ways to work around any language or cultural barriers.



Carl believes the program opens the minds of youth to different cultures and makes them more aware of just how similar they are, despite being from opposite sides of the world.



“It’s an exciting opportunity … it’s good to see kids proud of their community and wanting to show off where they live,” he says.



The 17 Japanese players and seven coaches arrived in Niagara on Monday, and were in the Brock University Performance Centre Tuesday morning listening to Steve Lidstone, manager of the Brock Sports High Performance Centre. Niagara players and coaches were also at the session



Lidstone spoke about specific training for basketball players as part of his presentation on the morning, which was followed by a training session.



Shoalts says all of the athletes were in for a hard workout.