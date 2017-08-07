ADOPT A PET: Snickers may satisfy you
Snickers, an adult budgie, can be adopted from Lincoln County Humane Society. (Supplied photo)
Here are a few animals available for adoption at Lincoln County Humane Society this week.
For more information, call 905-682-0767 or visit www.lchs.ca. Feline adoption fees are: $100 for kittens four months or younger (cannot be rabies vaccinated due to age); all cats and kittens over four months of age $50. Canine adoption fees are: $340 for dogs under 10 kilograms or under four months old; all other dogs $290. Spay/neuter appointments for dogs or cats available at the LCHS spay neuter clinic. Contact directly by email clinic@lchs.ca or by phone 905-682-0767 ext. 3.
Cats
Missy: domestic shorthair, female, 12 years old
Frankie: domestic shorthair, female, one year old
Pepper: domestic shorthair, female, five years old
Oscar: domestic shorthair, male, three years old
Clifton: domestic shorthair, male, two years old
Julip: domestic longhair, female, six years old
Emma: domestic shorthair, female, six months old
Calvin: domestic shorthair, male, seven years old
Dogs
Bubbles: shepherd mix, female, seven years old
Thor: boxer mix, male, two years old
Other
Apple: female, hot tot/dwarf mix rabbit, 10 months old, spayed
Snickers: female, adult budgie
•••
Here is Community Animal Allies of Niagara’s list of cats up for adoption this week. For $50 for mature cats and $125 for kittens, all our cats are spayed/neutered, vaccinated to date, de-flead/dewormed and microchipped. CAAN is always looking for foster homes to take care of kittens and cats until they get adopted and volunteers to socialize cats. For more information, go to the CAAN website www.caancatmobile.org or phone 289-213-1868.
Charles and Diana: two black kittens, eight months old, short hair, black, would like to be adopted together, shy need some TLC
Cecily: eight months old, female, short hair, brown tabby, very outgoing and companionable but not cuddly, needs a quiet home
Gimly and Lily: 12-week-old male, grey tabby kitten and two-year-old female black cat, both short hair, must go together
Joseph: three years old, male, black short hair, very sweet and affectionate
Pepper: four months old, male, short hair, mostly white with some grey tabby patches, friendly
Various: group of assorted kittens, six to eight weeks old, short hair, variety of colours and personalities, adorable