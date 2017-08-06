The Triplets of Belleville (2003) is a modern classic, one of those rare cinematic accomplishments, an independent feature animation film five years in the making.

Written and directed by Sylvain Chomet, in close collaboration with international animators and musicians, the film bears no resemblance to Disney’s or Pixar’s style and storytelling.

A black-and-white prologue introduces 1930s Paris as a peak period for popular performers Django Reinhardt, American ex-pat Josephine Baker executing her daring (for the time) cabaret act and Fred Astaire tap dancing so wildly his shoes melt.

Chomet composed the catchy theme song, Belleville Rendezvous, performed by the triplets in the swinging signature jazz style of guitarist Reinhardt.

The narrative evolves around the diminutive Madame Souza and her grandson Champion living in a forgotten part of Paris where commuter trains whizz by on schedule, causing their dog Bruno to bark at passengers from an upstairs window. He could bite them were he not so fat.

Madame Souza is custodian of her glum grandson, and upon discovering his scrapbook filled with clippings of the Tour de France, she coaches the grown lad through gruelling street training, blowing a whistle like a percussionist as she follows her protégé up and down steep avenues. At home she uses household tools (vacuum cleaner, eggbeater, rotary lawn mower) to massage his aching muscles. Like a maestro listening for timbre, she uses a tuning fork to straighten a bent bicycle wheel.

Souza’s large dark eyes are her main physical feature. Her acute powers of perception are enhanced by the way she tweaks her glasses.

When Champion competes in the Tour de France, Souza and Bruno protect him against the mafia henchmen sabotaging the racecourse and kidnapping competitors to rig the outcome. Depicted as square-shouldered blockheads, these thugs move and smoke in unison, caricatures of the cheating associated with the Tour de France.

The heart of the film is its musicality and shifting moods. During the eloquent sequence of Souza and Bruno rowing the high seas in pursuit of an absurdly tall ship carrying the kidnapped Champion, a chorus singing Kyrie from Mozart’s Mass in C Minor plays on the soundtrack. Earlier, a caricatured Glenn Gould, seen on television, bends over a grand piano in his eccentric performing style both applauded and critiqued in his day.

In Belleville, the three feisty crones reside in a ghetto, surviving on frogs legs harvested by tossing a grenade into a pond to create a rainfall of frogs, an act more expedient than biblical, and a pun on classical French cuisine and taste. They include the impoverished Madame Souza in a brilliant impromptu. One triplet plucks a gridded fridge shelf, another coaxes percussive sounds from a vacuum cleaner hose, while Souza plays the spokes of a bike wheel as if a xylophone.

The one-time screening of The Triplets of Belleville at the Film House is a rare opportunity to see this marvellous film on the big screen. The G (general) rating indicates its appeal to adults, teens and adolescents, able to savour the nuances of a film that received Oscar nominations for best music/original song and best animated feature, and much international acclaim. The film is so thoroughly visual and musical that no English subtitles are required to enjoy it.

The Film House

FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre, 250 St. Paul St., St. Catharines, 905-688-0722

Listings for Aug. 8 to 14

2017 Sundance Shorts: Tuesday 7 p.m.

Strangers on the Earth: Wednesday 7 p.m., Sunday 4 p.m.

The Journey: Thursday 7 p.m., Saturday 6:30 p.m.

The Wedding Plan: Friday 6:30 p.m., Saturday 9 p.m.

A Ghost Story: Friday 9 p.m.

The Triplets of Belleville: Saturday 4 p.m.,

At War with Love: Sunday 7 p.m. as part of the Italian series

Online: FirstOntarioPAC.ca

Tickets: $7 members, $9 general