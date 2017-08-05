Museum celebrates Canal Days with free admission

After 39 years, Canal Days at the Port Colborne Historical and Marine Museum continues to grow.

Event goers can enjoy two days of free admission to the museum, provided by Lower Lakes Towing LTD., which kicked off Saturday morning. Sunday the fun will continue from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

There are a few additions to this year’s activities at the museum, including the Mental Floss Sideshow Cabinet of Curiosity for the Incurably Curious, as well as tintype photography. Stephanie Powell Baswick, museum director curator, said she’s excited the museum included some old favourites, as well as a couple new activities.

“We have new activities each year to make things fresh,” Powell Baswick said.

The Sideshow proved to be of interest to event goers, with a lineup of curious people wanting to take a look inside a tent with interesting items on display. Karl Thurston-Brown, co-owner of Mental Floss Sideshow Cabinet, said each artefact is based on history or historical hoaxes.

“It’s an old style dime museum experience rooted in history with 10 exhibits,” he said.

Thurston-Brown said Saturday had been a great experience for him at Canal Days. He said he hopes to attend again next year.

“Everyone here has been brilliant,” he said smiling.

Powell Baswick said the tintype photography was a great attraction Saturday. People can have their photo taken in an 1860 manner at the museum Sunday as well. Powell said it takes a little while to develop the photo, but it’s an interesting element to take home.

“It’s been really popular with people because it’s something they’ve never been able to do,” Powell Baswick said.

For pirates John Swallow and Seika Hellbound, being part of the museum Canal Days for the second year has been enjoyable. The pair sell items, including fur, that would have been available for sale during the 1600’s to the 1800’s.

Hellbound said they decided to be part of the museum’s events because they are “history geeks.” She said they can answer any questions event goers might have about pirates if they stop by the booth Sunday.

Museum staff have ensured both Saturday and Sunday will be geared toward families. Powell Baswick said a big hit throughout the years has been the sandbox, which young children enjoy playing in. This year there are hidden dinosaur eggs in the sandbox to be found. Inside each egg is a little dinosaur children can take home with them.

Powell Baswick said since the admission is free this year she noticed Saturday it was busier than previous years. People who have never been to the museum before made a point to visit Saturday.

Sunday event goers can continue to enjoy free fun family activities at the museum until 5 p.m.

