Thorold Tunnel west closed for emergency repairs

The Thorold Tunnel’s westbound lanes have been closed for emergency work after a load scraped the ceiling.

Ministry of Transportation spokeswoman Astrid Poei said a flatbed truck carrying an excavator was going through the tunnel around 2 p.m. when the excavator scraped the top of the tunnel.

The ministry has to repair the damage to panels on the ceiling and doesn't immediately know when that work will be completed.

Drivers are asked to use a detour route via Highway 58 southbound to Regional Road 20, then west on Regional Road 20 to Allanburg Bridge and continue on Regional Road 20 to access the interchange at Highway 406.

Real-time updates can be found on the Ministry’s website at www.ontario.ca/511 “traffic reports.”