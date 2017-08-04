Most of Niagara's beaches safe for swimming

Twenty-three of Niagara’s 27 beaches were marked as safe for swimming on Niagara Region’s website Friday.

“As of today’s update, most of the beaches are pretty good,” said Glen Hudgin, manager of environmental health with the Region.

He said it’s hard to say if that status will stay the same over the weekend, considering how quickly things can change. But the beaches are tested daily and will be updated.

Regional staff tests the water for levels of E. Coli bacteria, and when those levels are too high, the beaches are listed as unsafe for swimming. If people were to swim in water that tested high, ear, eye, nose, throat and skin infections are possible, as well as diarrhea if the water is ingested, according to the Region’s website.

Hudgin said things such as wind and waves can change the levels of E.Coli present in the water, as it stirs up the sand at the bottom and releases it.

Rain can also affect the levels of E. Coli, and Friday’s heavy rains could make a difference. In particular, Hudgin said the Region will be monitoring Charles Daley Park’s east and west beaches in Lincoln, Wainfleet’s Lake Erie public access beach and Nelle’s Beach in Grimsby since they were on the unsafe list on Friday.

He said the region tests the waters around noon and then posts findings to the website in the early afternoon. To get the most accurate and up-to-date information, it’s best to check in the afternoon to see what the state of the water is. There is also a beach hotline number for those who would prefer to get their information over the phone: 905-688-8248 ext. 7789.

He recommended beachgoers take a look at the water to see how it visibly looks. He said if the water, normally clear, is cloudy or murky, there’s likely E. Coli present.

The Region’s beach water testing page also has information about what amenities are available at the beaches and what the water temperature was at time of testing at niagararegion.ca/living/water/beaches.

