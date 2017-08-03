Dragons' drums return to flatwater centre

Welland International Flatwater Centre will be filled with dragon boats this weekend as the Canadian Dragon Boat Championships take over the local waterway.

Dragon Boat Canada executive director Chloe Greenhalgh says this is the third year the championships have been in held in Welland, but the event has been happening for 10 years now. One of the main things that keeps bringing the championships back to the flatwater centre is the course itself.

Greenhalgh says the investment into the flatwater centre made by the community has made it not only one of the best in the province, but one of the best in Canada. Because of that, events such as the dragon boat championships are able to run smoothly throughout the weekend.

Between today and Sunday, 150 crews will be competing in 200-, 500- and 2,000-metre races. Greenhalgh says the 2,000-metre races are probably the most exciting because boats will have to circle the course a few times and pretty much anything can happen, including capsizing.

The roughly 3,200 competitors descending on Welland are as young as 10 and as old as 89. They compete in men’s, women’s and unisex teams of 22 throughout the weekend.

There is a crew from Welland competing.

On Thursday, several crews were out on the water practising, which Greenhalgh says many of them do to familiarize themselves with the course and the water.

The races start at 8 a.m. tomorrow. The full schedule is available on the dragonboat.ca website under events, along with a link for anyone interested in filling remaining volunteer spots.

This weekend also acts as a qualifier for the Club Crew World Championships taking place in Szeged, Hungary, in July 2018.

