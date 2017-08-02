Canal to light up during Canal Days

More than 20 colourful boats will sail the Welland Canal Sunday evening during Canal Days in Port Colborne.

The boat parade of lights will dazzle onlookers before the annual fireworks show. The parade, which starts at dusk, will feature brightly decorated boats that will light up the water.

The show is hosted by Sugarloaf Sailing Club and presented by Canada Steamship Lines.

At 10 p.m. the skies will light up with bursts of colour. The free fireworks display over the canal is a crowd-pleaser bringing in a large number of people.

Spectators are encouraged to head down to West Street to grab a spot along the canal for both shows.