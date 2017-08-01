Drop Dead at the library

These new books are available at St. Catharines Public Library.

Fiction

Blame, by Jeff Abbott

Blamed by a whole town for the car crash that killed her friend David and left Jane with amnesia, it becomes imperative that she find the anonymous person who sent her a terrifying note: I know what really happened. I know what you don’t remember.

The Captain’s Daughter, by Meg Mitchell Moore

Eliza Barnes returns to her coastal hometown in Maine when her lobsterman father is severely injured. Leaving behind her suburban Massachusetts life, her homecoming is further complicated by the memories of first love and shared secrets that make her wonder how her life would have been different had she remained.

The House of Spies, by Daniel Silva

Israeli spy Gabriel Allon follows a loose thread from a previous mission that leads him from St. Tropez to Casablanca in search of a shadowy ISIS mastermind known as Saladin.

The Shadow District, by Arnaldur Indridason

In Reykjavik, an old man is found smothered to death in his own bed. On his desk the police find information about a murder during the Second World War when a young woman was found strangled behind the city’s National Theatre. As a retired policeman investigates, another young woman is attacked in oddly similar circumstances. Now Konrad is compelled to determine who was the old man and how are the cases linked across the years?

Where the Light Falls, by Allison Pataki

Three years after the storming of the Bastille, a new nation is on the rise in France. As chaos threatens to undo the progress of the revolution, the lives of three compatriots — an idealistic young lawyer, the son of a denounced nobleman, and an aristocratic young widow — become inextricably linked in a wold where survival seems increasingly unlikely.

Non-fiction

Drop Dead: A Horrible History of Hanging in Canada, by Lorna Poplak

Hanging has a long history in Canada and author Poplak conducts an intriguing study of a little known subject.

Saving Arcadia: A Story of Conservation and Community in the Great Lakes, by Heather Shumaker

This is a powerful case study of how one community was able to save and conserve land and endangered species in their county.

Woolly: The True Story of the Quest to Revive One of History’s Most Iconic Extinct Creatures, by Ben Mezrich

Should we bring back the woolly mammoth? This book takes a look at why it might be a good idea and the ethics of reversing the extinction of species.

Hannibal, by Patrick N. Hunt

Hunt brings us a well-researched new biography of one of the most brilliant generals in human history.

Washington’s Farewell: The Founding Father’s Warning to Future Generations, by John Avlon

Washington’s Farewell Address has been referenced by many presidents and is still relevant in today’s bipartisan environment.