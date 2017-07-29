Bringing falls, RCMP together 'very Canadian'

Two of Canada's most recognizable symbols have come together and been a hit on Fridays this summer around Table Rock.

Members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police will be stationed around the Horseshoe Falls every Friday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. until Aug. 25 to meet and greet visitors.

There was a long line of visitors waiting to take photos with officers Friday afternoon.

Niagara Parks Commission chairwoman Janice Thomson said officers can generally be found around the Canada 150 sign near the Table Rock Welcome Centre along the Niagara Parkway.

“They’re simply there for meet and greet opportunities, and for photos with the sign. Apparently sometimes they’re walking around the brink (of the falls) ... they’re in that area,” she said.

Thomson said it's a good opportunity for visitors to learn about the RCMP.

“It's just for visitor awareness. People really identify the red jackets with the mounties.”

She said it's "very Canadian” to have photos taken with RCMP officers and the falls in the background.

“Mounties are a very strong symbol of Canada, and I think people like that. I suppose it’s like us, when we go to England and want pictures taken with the guards. It’s something that’s connected to that destination, so it sure speaks to Canada.”

The RCMP is unique in the world since it's a national, federal, provincial and municipal policing body.

It's also an agency of the Ministry of Public Safety Canada.

The RCMP's roles include preventing and investigating crime; maintaining peace and order; enforcing laws; contributing to national security; ensuring the safety of state officials; visiting dignitaries and foreign missions; and providing operational support services to other police and law-enforcement agencies within Canada and abroad.

The RCMP provides a total federal policing service to all Canadians and policing services under contract to the three territories, eight provinces (except Ontario and Quebec), more than 150 municipalities, more than 600 Aboriginal communities, and three international airports.

