Robbery in Thorold
(Source: Niagara Regional Police)
Police are investigating a convenience store robbery in Thorold.
Niagara Regional Police said at around 9:40 p.m. Thursday, a lone male suspect attended the Avondale on St. Davids Road.
Police said the suspect produced a weapon and demanded money before fleeing the store.
Nobody was injured.
The suspect is described as white, in his late 20s, approximately 6'0' tall with a slim build and light coloured eyes.
He was seen wearing a black facial covering, black pants and a black and orange biker type jacket.
Police ask anyone with information is asked to call them at 905-688-4111.