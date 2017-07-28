Pleasant Beach not all that pleasant for parking

Port Colborne Ward 4 Coun. Ron Rodner said it’s unfortunate that Pleasant Beach is named what it is.

He said including “beach” in its name encourages visitors to the area to go there as if it’s a full-fledged beach with washrooms, lots of space and ample parking, which it’s not.

“It’s just a road allowance. It’s not a big beach — it’s only 66 feet wide,” he explained. “It was never meant as a beach other than for local people that live around there.”

The problem the small beach at the end of Pleasant Beach Road faces each year is people come in throngs to go to there. Bodner said it’s improved a bit this year with the new signage encouraging people to go to Centennial or Nickel Beaches instead, but in the past it was a “free-for-all” when it came to parking.

There are a few parking spots at the end of Pleasant Beach Road by the beach, but not many. Because of that, people resort to parking up and down the length of the road.

Not only do residents complain because they can’t properly navigate the area, but it’s also a concern for emergency vehicles. The road is already narrow, and adding a line of cars on either side makes it all the narrower.

Port Colborne Mayor John Maloney called the area hazardous when it gets to that state, and said it’s why the city has taken a tough approach for parking on that road by not allowing it except for those few spots.

Bodner said he gets roughly two calls a week, mostly on weekends, from residents in his ward complaining about people parking illegally there.

People do continue to get towed on Pleasant Beach Road.

“If people would obey the posted signs there wouldn’t be a problem,” he said.

Dan Aquilina, city director of planning and development, said the signs in that area are clear, including the ones posted in the small area of allowed parking. To one side of the signage, parking is allowed on an angle, to the other, it’s not allowed at all.

“If part of a vehicle is in an area it shouldn’t be, you’re going to get towed,” he said, noting the city’s zero tolerance policy for being even the slightest bit over.

For anyone who does make the mistake of parking in the wrong spot and getting towed, he said one option is to phone the police because they will be able to pull up the information. Maloney recommends phoning city hall as well.

One of the ways the city has been fighting illegal parking on Pleasant Beach Road is by working to install the signs directing people to Centennial or Nickel Beaches, which are meant for a higher volume of people. Aquilina said one of the signs is up now at the corner of Sherkston and Pleasant Beach roads. Once Pleasant Beach Road’s new garbage enclosure is set up, there will also be a large sign by the beach entrance as well.

