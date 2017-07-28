Lake Ontario water levels still a concern

Lake Ontario water levels have been decreasing but residents are still urged to exercise caution along the lakefront.

The Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority is warning that strong north-east winds forecast to begin Friday could increase the risk of backshore flooding, shoreline flooding and shoreline erosion due to storm surge and higher waves.

It said wave heights may exceed half a metre, further exacerbating the current high lake levels.

Residents living along Lake Ontario are asked to pay attention to conditions.

Lake Ontario water levels reached record-highs this year but have been decreasing since they reached a peak on May 29. At that time, they were 24 centimetres higher than Friday’s 75.64 metres.

Watershed conditions and updates can be found at npca.ca/flood-status.