Welland Avenue fire cause undetermined

The cause of a vacant building fire that sent one person to hospital and shut down a section of Welland Avenue for most of the day Wednesday has been ruled undetermined.

St. Catharines firefighters were dispatched to 210 Welland Avenue around 7:30 a.m. on July 26 where they found the building engulfed in flames.

They had to demolish a section of the structure to extinguish the blaze.

One person, found outside the house when firefighters arrived, was treated for burns at the scene by Niagara EMS and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Damage is estimated at more than $50,000.

Welland Avenue between Geneva and Niagara Streets remained closed until 10:30 p.m. Wednesday after the rest of the building was torn down.

The city put fencing around the property and said in a statement it’s working with the owner to remove debris from the site as soon as possible.

St. Catharines fire services could not determine the cause of the blaze. Deputy Fire Chief Jeff McCormick is advising owners of vacant buildings to protect their properties by making sure they are boarded up and secured.