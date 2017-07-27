Walker Industries to turn trash to cash

Trash at those smelly dumps on Thorold Townline — which you’ve probably gagged driving by — might have some new practical uses, says Walker Environmental.

In a press release, the company announced that the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change recently granted them approval to repurpose a section of its closed east landfill into a resource recovery area.

The repurposing will allow the company to stop a broader range of materials from ending up in landfills, as well as create valuable new products like manufactured soils, low carbon fuels, recycled asphalt products and livestock feed supplements.

Another large component is the development of several acres of pollinator habitat in support of local agriculture, says the release.

The National Resources Conservation Service’s site defines a pollinator habitat is an area of permanent vegetation, located in an agricultural landscape such as a field edge, field middle, odd corner, or virtually any location that is suited for pollinators to survive.

They say the vegetation in a pollinator habitat consists of acceptable herbaceous plants and woody plants.

The new Walker facility will also give opportunities to potential companies looking for alternative low-carbon fuel as a replacement for coal in kilns and coke ovens, according to the release.

“This is an opportunity for us to create new products and fuel sources, all while lowering greenhouse gas emissions and repurposing the land on top of our East Landfill,” said Tim McVicar, vice-president of transfer and disposal with Walker Environmental, in the release.

“It’s a great opportunity to continue to grow the resource recovery side of our business while providing safe and reliable infrastructure for materials that currently cannot be recycled or reused,” said Mike Watt, executive vice-president of Walker Environmental.

