Kris Dube

Special to the Times

A spelling mistake on banners in downtown Fort Erie shouldn’t take away from all the hard work being done by volunteers in the area, says a local businessman.

Three weeks ago, 30 banners were hung along Jarvis Street by the Bridgeburg Business Improvement Association. There is a variety of expressions and catchphrases on them and three of them are supposed to read ‘Seize the Day,’ but due to an error, they read ‘Sieze the Day.’

A Fort Erie resident posted a photo of one of the banners with the spelling error on Facebook earlier this week to his own page as well as a group called Fort Erie Hi-Lites, where a handful of people discuss and debate local issues and events. Some of the comments poked fun at the spelling mistake, while others defended the volunteers and the good work they’ve done promoting the area.

Both posts have since been deleted.

Peter Koutroulakis, the owner of Old Bank Bistro, says despite the mishap, the banners are a wonderful addition to the historic downtown core.

“This new BIA board has done wonders to improve the beautification of the street,” said Koutroulakis.

“I’m more inclined to just commend the volunteer board for their efforts and not hold them responsible for a contracted company’s editing error on one banner out of dozens more that were conveying positivity and the ongoing forward momentum of the historic part of Fort Erie,” he added.

The 30 banners cost about $60 each and were paid for through the BIA levy, according to co-chair Katie Miller.

The three with the spelling error are being replaced at no cost by the printing company that made and hung the banners, due to it being an editing error, said Miller.

She said the copy went to the printing company with the mistake and it was not caught.

Miller says her board is focusing on “more pressing matters” like local beautification efforts and organizing community events in the neighbourhood.

She is disappointed people would take to social media to ridicule volunteers, many of whom divide their time between being parents, spouses, employers and business owners, she said.

“It’s sad to see that in our small town anyone would choose to mock volunteers who work hard to make this a better place for all of us to enjoy,” said Miller, who also received an apology from the person who posted the photo on Facebook.

The BIA is looking forward to moving on and that the banners will be replaced in the next few days, she said.

“We all make mistakes and we are pleased to fix them.”

The Bridgeburg BIA is gearing up for its next event, a street dance on Sept. 23.