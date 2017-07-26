Burgoyne Woods will be the place to be Saturday when the first ever Summer Heat Festival takes over the park.

The event, in support of Bridges for Autism, will see more than 100 vendors, a full day of live music, a beer garden, a charity barbecue (sponsored by Enbridge Gas), ice cream and fry trucks, face painting, four bouncy castles and raffles and draws.

Chase and Marshall from the children’s TV show Paw Patrol will also be in attendance, as well as Spider-man and friends.

Event organizer Joeanne Lampman says all proceeds will go to Bridges for Autism to help purchase sensory equipment for their new pilot program at The Pen Centre.

“Bridges for Autism is a much needed centre for the autistic community and their families,” says Lampman.

Part of the reason she’s putting the event on, she says, is there are too many long wait lists for other programs.

She says the support she’s received for the festival is overwhelming.

“All the bands have graciously donated their time.”

Lampman says depending on this year’s event, next year it might be two days.

Musical performers include Blackwire, Tim Atherton and Veranda Beach.

A performance by Scorpions Cheerleading will take place at 2 p.m.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is free; a full-day activity pass is $5.

Burgoyne Woods is at 70 Edgedale Rd. in St. Catharines.

