Pot facility creating a buzz in West Lincoln

The meeting didn’t go up in smoke, but it didn’t quite create the buzz the mayor of West Lincoln had in mind.

A large medical marijuana production facility on 20.9 hectares of land south of Smithville was the subject of a planning meeting Monday — but the proponent was a no-show, Mayor Doug Joyner said.

“We allowed people to come up and voice their opinion,” Joyner said. “There is an element of fear out there in the community. People are looking for answers.

“The unfortunate part is that the proponent of the project wasn’t here to respond to questions. It was a technical planning meeting. We would usually have the proponent and their agent here to help the process move forward.

“The proponent of the company didn’t show up. He sent along the gentleman on his behalf who is selling him the greenhouse material. That didn’t play out well.”

The proposed facility on Port Davidson Road includes 15 greenhouses, totalling 5,000 square metres and, at some point, a warehouse structure.

In West Lincoln, a medical marijuana growing facility is a permitted use in the agricultural area — provided site specific zoning is obtained.

Monday night’s special meeting, which was held before the regular meeting of council, was part of the planning process. The gallery was packed. Joyner said he wasn’t surprised by anything he heard from residents.

“The neighbours around the site are concerned, as we expected they would be. They are worried about the security, the fencing, the smell. They wanted to know how many trucks would be coming in every day.

“They like their safe community. There is a reason they moved to rural West Lincoln. They don’t want their way of life disturbed.”

The fears aren’t completely unfounded. Last fall medical marijuana facilities in other parts of Niagara were in the news for all the wrong reasons.

Niagara Regional Police raided a Niagara-on-the-Lake site. Eighteen people were arrested and more than 4,000 plants seized. Police maintained the licence issued by Health Canada was being used to hide thousands of illegal plants.

A couple of weeks earlier, a licensed Port Colborne marijuana greenhouse operation was linked to a violent home-invasion robbery in which the thugs used firearms and tied up the occupants.

As part of the ensuing investigation, police discovered 3,400 marijuana plants growing in the greenhouse, nearly 3,000 more than legally permitted.

A press release issued by police said one pound of marijuana could sell for anywhere between $2,000 and $2,500 on the street. That can make facilities vulnerable to being targeted by criminals.

The medical marijuana industry began blooming in 2014 when Health Canada changed the law regarding the production of medicinal pot. One of the federal stipulations put in place was that the facility must comply with local zoning regulations.

“We spent a lot of time putting together (West Lincoln’s permitted use) bylaw,” Joyner said. “It is well thought out. We did our due diligence. We communicated with other neighbouring municipalities to see what they are doing.

“We’ve done our work to be prepared for this day. We now have to go through the process and bring the residents up to speed.”

Some of the federal regulations include the site be visually monitored at all times by recording devices and the perimeter secured by an intrusion detection system. The area must also be equipped with a system that filters air to prevent the escape of odours and, if present, pollen.

“What people want is to know everything is OK, and that didn’t happen last night,” Joyner said. “They need the chance to be educated on the issues when something like this comes into their backyard. Change is difficult in small town Ontario.”

