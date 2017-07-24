City efforts to thwart geese continues

St. Catharines is continuing its war on goose poop, trucking herds of geese out of the city for the second year in a row and using dogs to chase those left behind.

Whether it’s winning the war for the long term is hard to gauge, but calls to the city about slippery, sticky paths are down.

“There does seem to be a little difference this year,” said John Bellehumeur, manager of parks, cemeteries, forestry and horticulture.

“We’re getting less complaints about all the geese feces on the walkways.”

Last year, after more than 15 years of battling with the birds, the city rounded up 500 geese from Port Dalhousie’s Henley Island and Rennie Park during moulting season and shipped them to a farm in Amherstburg, Ont., near the Detroit River.

The hope was the birds’ migratory patterns would be altered and they wouldn’t return in all their defecating glory.

Canada Wildlife Services gave St. Catharines a relocation permit for more birds this spring, but the contractor was only able to catch 350.

Bellehumeur said that indicates a reduction in numbers, but added there were other circumstances at play.

Lake Ontario’s record high water levels began right about goose nesting time. Bellehumeur said a lot of goose nests were either under water, moved to higher land or not there at all because the geese were thrown off by the conditions.

Port Dalhousie also had construction projects going on in Lakeside Park in the spring which may have scared some geese away.

He said next year will be a better indicator of how successful the relocation program has been long term.

Geese were removed June 13 and 14 from Rennie Park and Henley Island and on June 26 for the first time from Welland Canals Parkway Trail.

Removing them from the trail proved challenging, Bellehumeur said, because the contractor couldn’t put boats in the Welland Canal and had to round them up on shore. About 40 to 70 were gathered between Lock 1 and 2 in the early hours of the morning.

The city also continued an egg oiling program this spring to prevent hatching and has a dog out chasing geese in Lakeside Park and on the canal trails.

Despite all the efforts, there are still plenty of geese in the city.

“They’re still leaving a mess,” Bellehumeur said, adding the city is having issues with geese in the brand new pavilion in Lakeside Park. “We still have to clean it regardless whether there are 10 geese or 100 geese. We have to go in and pressure wash it.”

Bellehumeur said the city will likely apply for a permit from Canada Wildlife Services again next year. They’ll do a survey in the spring of how many nesting birds there are and see if it’s necessary.

St. Catharines has been trying to manage its overpopulation of geese since 1999. Besides egg oiling, off-leash dogs and habitat modification, the city has tried in the past to scare geese using horns, spraying grass with soapy water, setting up plastic dead goose decoys and shining laser pointers into the water.

Henley Island volunteers have also tried using strobe lights, water sprinklers, flags and rope barriers to keep birds away from their docks.

City council agreed to a relocation plan last year for up to $12,000 after reports of geese attacking people and interfering with the rowing course during the Pan Am Games. At the time, the city estimated geese were leaving 45 pounds of feces a day in Lakeside and Rennie Parks alone.

Other GTA cities have transported geese out of town, including Oakville and Mississauga.

