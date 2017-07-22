Niagara Glen a little greener

The Niagara Glen is a little greener Saturday morning after 37 Chinese students from two high schools in Beijing planted 10 red oak trees.

The trees represent a bond of friendship with Canada and Niagara Falls, said Yaping Lee, vice-principal of Beijing Wenhui Middle School.

“The taller they grow, the deeper our friendship will be,” said Lee.

The event was meant to celebrate both the partnership between Toronto Caltholic District School Board and Canada Global Education Exchange, as well as build awareness of the importance of planting trees.

Janice Thomson, chair of Niagara Parks, said more importantly, participating in tree planting events raises awareness on the importance of trees and how trees clean our air, improve water supplies, foster wildlife habitats, and provide a buffer against climate change.

Mayor Jim Diodati welcomed the students to Niagara Falls, afterwards pointing at the mist from the falls; which is just visible from the Glen.

He said he knew some of the students had probably seen the falls in a video, but he likened that to seeing a video of a great meal.

“It’s nothing like biting into it.”

The students bit their shovels into the ground shortly after a traditional exchange of gifts.

The students were presented with city of Niagara Falls pins and the Chinese students presented a variety of gifts including hand-made pins, art and a traditional Chinese umbrella.

The the two schools involved were Beijing Wenhui Middle School and the high school affiliated with the Chaoyang Education and Research Centre.

Since 2003, over 110,000 new trees and seedlings have been planted in Niagara Parks, said Thomson.

This year she said they hope to plant an additional 5,000.

