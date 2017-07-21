St. Davids Lions Carnival opens Wednesday

The St. Davids Lions Carnival will be offering four days of the great food, entertainment, rides and prizes that have always brought out the crowds, promises club member Bill Brouwer.

The 54th annual carnival opens Wednesday, July 26 and runs until Saturday, July 29.

Musical entertainment has become popular at the carnival, and this year, the main event is Saturday, with Clockwork on from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and Four Cities from 8:30 to 10 p.m.

Wednesday Magic Matt is back, Thursday is the PAC283 Dance Troupe, and Friday Back in the Daze is the main entertainment, with a beer and wine tent all four evenings, and no admission for any of the concerts.

The grounds will have a new look, with club members working hard to get a new building completed in time for the carnival. Some of the games and activities may be moved around a little to make use of the new space, says Brouwer.

The popular games are back with Townsend Amusement Rides bringing rides for all ages, and offering special prices - a toonie a ride Wednesday, discount of one ticket a ride Thursday, and $25 bracelets for unlimited rides to 5 p.m. Saturday. Bracelets are $20 if purchased in advance until Tuesday - call Ken Lamb at 905-704-8026.

The ice cream truck, which has proven to be popular for dessert, will be back again this year, and the St. Davids Queenston United Church will be selling homemade pies, as they have since the first event 54 years ago.

Carnival-goers will be able to purchase raffle tickets which could send them home with some fantastic prizes - including the top prize of a new ATV valued at $12,000.

Second prize is a large-screen TV, and third prize is a package including a two-night stay at a Niagara Falls hotel, tickets for a Whirlpool Jet Boat ride and a Niagara Helicopter tour.

Funds raised go back to the community.

The carnival kicks off its festivities on the club grounds on York Road with free admission and parking Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, July 26, 27 and 28, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturday July 29 from noon to 11 p.m.