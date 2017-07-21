Museum to host francophone event

Francophone language, culture and history will be highlighted at the Welland Museum next Friday.

On July 28, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., the museum is inviting the public to learn about Welland’s francophone history through a presentation, the Canada 150 Welland and Pelham Communities Gifts of Heritage display, music, food and two movies.

Alacia Michaud, the museum’s bilingual Canada 150 program coordinator, said it’s an open-house style event to highlight Welland’s French community.

“Because it’s Canada 150, we wanted to incorporate more bilingual aspects into the museum,” she said of the idea, which she said she thought of at the beginning of her term as Canada 150 program coordinator.

She said the museum does have some francophone items incorporated into its exhibits, but there has never been a truly bilingual event before now.

The day will include a presentation of the history of how francophones came from Quebec and New Brunswick into Welland, tables with information about French community programs and schools, as well as two movies. Apart from the presentation, which starts at 4:30 p.m. and will be delivered by her strictly in French, Michaud said the day will be bilingual. The films, Astérix et les Vikings, for children at around 3 p.m., and Ce qu’il faut pour vivre, a PG rating film capping off the event from 6 p.m. onward, will be shown with subtitles.

Michaud said the event is free and anyone can show up whenever they want and participate in whatever they please. For anyone who might miss Friday’s event, she said there is also a repeat of the event with the same schedule on August 11.

